Lakers News: Magic Johnson Congratulates Steve Nash And Andrew Bernstein On 2018 Basketball Hall Of Fame, Compares Grant Hill To Kobe Bryant & LeBron James

Steve Nash and Andrew Bernstein will both be among those officially inducted as part of the 2018 National Basketball Hall of Fame class.

As Bernstein received the Curt Gowdy Award for print media excellence on Sept. 6, Nash will be honored for his career with the Phoenix Suns (10 seasons), Dallas Mavericks (six seasons), and Los Angeles Lakers (two seasons).

Although Nash only appeared in 65 games with the Lakers due to injuries, president of basketball operations Magic Johnson congratulated him on his latest achievement on Twitter:

.@SteveNash was one of the greatest scoring and playmaking point guards to ever play the game. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 7, 2018

Johnson also congratulated Bernstein, who has been covering him and the team since the 1982-83 NBA season:

I want to salute & congratulate my good friend Andy Bernstein for receiving the Curt Gowdy Media Award at the NBA Hall of Fame ceremony. @ADBPhotoInc has had an excellent career. He first started shooting at the Forum in 1980 & has been an NBA photographer for over 35 years. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 7, 2018

Everyone around the world knows the famous Magic and Larry arm lock photo. If you have a picture of me, Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar or Dr. J, it was probably taken by Andy. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 7, 2018

Johnson also praised 2018 inductee Grant Hill by comparing his pre-injury self to the level Kobe Bryant and LeBron James reached:

If it wasn't for an injury while playing in the NBA, @realgranthill33 would have gone down as one of the best all-around NBA players the game has ever seen. Before his injury, he was doing things that we've only seen from Michael, Kobe and LeBron. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 7, 2018

For Nash, he will be most remembered for his second stint with the Suns. Highlighted by the two MVP Awards in 2005 and 2006, he pioneered the way the game of basketball is played today.

Coming off his eighth All-Star appearance, the Suns signed and traded Nash to the Lakers prior to the 2012-13 NBA season. While he was 38 years old at the time, there was optimism he could maintain his level of play with Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol, Dwight Howard and Metta World Peace.

Unfortunately, Nash suffered a leg injury in his second game as a Laker against the Portland Trail Blazers and was never able to fully recover from various injuries. He ultimately retired during the 2013-14 NBA season after averaging 6.8 points and 5.7 assists in 15 games.

Are you following us on Instagram? We’ve changed our handle to @LakersNationOfficial! Find us on Facebook at @LakersNation, and on Twitter @LakersNation.