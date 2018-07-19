Lakers News: Magic Johnson Believes LeBron James Will Have Biggest Impact On Brandon Ingram

The Los Angeles Lakers landed their big superstar in LeBron James this offseason. While they were unable to sign a second superstar free agent, they have a number of promising young players who could develop into stars as well.

Arguably the player with the most potential is Brandon Ingram. In his second season with the Lakers, Ingram stepped his game up across the board, improving his scoring, rebounding, assists, steals, blocks, field goal and three-point percentage.

Additionally, Ingram took over point guard duties when injuries ravaged the team, and he was key to helping the Lakers stop their biggest slump of the season.

Needless to say, Ingram has a ton of potential and that is one reason why president of basketball oerations Magic Johnson wants Ingram spending as much time with James as possible, as he revealed during an interview on ESPN:

“Listen, I want to put LeBron with him — in August — every day. September, then training camp, and then also in practice, on the bus, on the planes. Listen, these young guys didn’t really have a veteran to really teach them when we drafted them. So now they have not only the best player in the world but a world champion. And this guy, LeBron, man, he’s in such top shape today. And this is July. So that’ll help them understand how to train, how to also eat right, on and on and on. I think the guy who LeBron is going to have the biggest impact on is Brandon Ingram. Because he has the size and length to be really special.”

Ingram’s work ethic has never been in question as he has consistently put in the time necessary to improve. But learning from one of the greatest players to ever play the game can only help things further.

The Lakers have big plans to add another star next summer, but developing one from their existing talent, in addition to a potential free agent signing, could set the Lakers up for another championship run.

