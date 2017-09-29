Lakers News: Luke Walton Says Lonzo Ball ‘Instantly Builds Chemistry’ On Any Team He’s On



The Los Angeles Lakers believe rookie point Lonzo Ball will be a transcendent talent who will elevate his teammates and the Lakers franchise from day one. So far in training camp, that looks to be the case.

After going 3-0 on the first night of scrimmages with a team featuring Kyle Kuzma, Thomas Bryant, Corey Brewer, and Vander Blue, Lonzo again posted a perfect 3-0 record on the second night of scrimmages. This time his squad consisted of likely starters Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Brandon Ingram, Julius Randle, and Larry Nance Jr.

So far Lonzo has proven to be a winner as he gets the best out of his teammates. Luke Walton notes that Lonzo just develops chemistry with whoever is on his team immediately via Lakers official Twitter:

Luke Walton on Lonzo Ball at camp: "He instantly builds chemistry with whatever team he's playing on." — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 29, 2017

Lonzo’s impact is something that can’t be measured strictly by statistics. As many teammates have already pointed out, his playing style is contagious and his court vision and high IQ allows him to get the ball to teammates in positions to score.

Players who affect the game without scoring are rare to come by in this age of the NBA, but that is Lonzo’s strongsuit. Getting the best out of his team is his best skill and that is why he has gone undefeated in team scrimmages so far.

Now the question will be whether he can continue this once the Lakers face off against other teams. That will get started on Saturday night when the Lakers face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves in their preseason opener. Lonzo says he is ready to get on the floor and the fans and coaches will be anxious to see how he and the rest of the team look in their first real action.