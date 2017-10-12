Lakers News: Luke Walton Says Lonzo Ball Ankle Injury Has Been A Setback For Team Chemistry



When the Los Angeles Lakers drafted Lonzo Ball with the No. 2 overall pick, the plan was for him to come in right away and be the team’s starting point guard.

He showed Laker fans what he is capable of in the Las Vegas Summer League, changing the entire style the Lakers played with and proving that he could be a future All-Star, taking home MVP honors.

There was a lot of hype surrounding Ball going into training camp and the preseason, as people wanted to see what he could do against actual NBA competition. Ball hasn’t really been able to show what he can do though as he suffered a sprained ankle in the second preseason game, which has kept him out for three games and counting now.

He is listed as questionable for the preseason finale Friday, but it is unlikely that he will suit up as the main goal is having him at 100 percent when the Lakers open up the regular season next Thursday.

Lakers head coach Luke Walton commented on what it has been like to be without the team’s starting point guard after Thursday’s practice, and he said that it has been a setback for the team in terms of building chemistry, via Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet:

Lonzo's absence has been a "setback, for sure" for team chemistry, Walton said. But Walton hopeful Lonzo will practice every day next week. — Mike Bresnahan (@Mike_Bresnahan) October 12, 2017

It is difficult to run the offense without your floor general in Ball, but Tyler Ennis and Alex Caruso have filled in admirably in his absence.

Ball participating in practice Thursday and being listed as questionable for the preseason finale is a good thing though, as it means the ankle is healing and he should be ready to go for the regular season opener.