Lakers News: Luke Walton Pleased With Lonzo Ball’s Performance Against Nets Despite Poor Shooting



Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball played very passive in Thursday night’s loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, as for the first time in his career he failed to score on just two shot attempts.

He came out much more aggressive Friday night in the 124-112 win against the Brooklyn Nets, although he wasn’t getting his shot to fall, scoring six points to go along with five rebounds and seven assists while shooting just 3-of-15 from the field.

After the game Lakers head coach Luke Walton said he was pleased with Ball’s performance even though he didn’t shoot well as he had the best +/- of any player on either team, via Lakers Reporter Mike Trudell:

Lonzo didn’t hit shots (3 for 15), but Walton said he “didn’t care.” He was pleased with 7 assists to 0 turnovers and Ball’s team-best +22. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) November 4, 2017

Walton was also happy with his aggressiveness, something that he said Ball can never have too much of, via Lakers Nation reporter Serena Winters:

Luke Walton said Lonzo Ball can 'never be too aggressive,' said they want him playing with that type of tempo that he played w/ tonight. — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) November 4, 2017

Ball’s shot overall has not been falling this season, as he is shooting just 30.8 percent from the field and 25.6 percent from three-point range. It’s still too early in Ball’s career to label him as a bad shooter though, so it makes sense that Walton wants him to continue to search for his shot as if he can start making some then defenders won’t be playing the pass so much when guarding him.

Ball’s zero turnovers was a good sign as he is taking care of the Ball and finding open shots for his teammates so look for him to continue being aggressive.

