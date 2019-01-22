Lakers News: Luke Walton Indifferent On Potential Signings Or Trades After Lonzo Ball Injury

Just when the Los Angeles Lakers seemed close to getting fully healthy, which has been a rarity for them this season, Lonzo Ball suffered a Grade 3 ankle sprain against the Houston Rockets.

While Ball suffered a ligament tear and is expected to miss four to six weeks, his latest injury will fortunately not require surgery.

As LeBron James and Rajon Rondo have recently been cleared to return to practice, it remains unclear when either will get back on the court.

Since their two leaders are ramping up their activity, head coach Luke Walton was asked if the Lakers need to make a roster move in light of the rash of injuries.

“I love our team. I know that Rob and Magic are working, looking for other options and possibilities. What that is, I don’t know,” Walton said.

“If we don’t do anything, that’s fine. We’ll go out there and find a way with our guys that have been here working their tails off for us all year long.”

Without Ball and Rondo, Brandon Ingram will be relied upon at point guard. He has had success at that position in his first two seasons, but the Lakers also figure to use Alex Caruso and Lance Stephenson during stretches.

With the Lakers having a short-term fix at point guard, president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka still need to improve the roster if they want to make a deep playoff run in Year 1 with James and the young core.

