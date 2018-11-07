Lakers News: Luke Walton Happy To See Michael Beasley Return To Practice

Michael Beasley was absent from the Los Angeles Lakers last five games due to an undisclosed personal reason. He returned to practice Tuesday and is likely to suit up against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Although Beasley has played a marginal role in the three games he was present for, lakers head coach Luke Walton still expressed his positive sentiment for his return.

“Very nice to have him back. Good to have him in the building.” Walton said after practice. “He’s one of the guys, just being around him, you’re in a better mood.”

Beasley signed a one-year contract with the Lakers in a move that surprised many. He was expected to play a somewhat important role for the team, but has slipped all the way to the back end of the rotation, playing just 10 total minutes over three games.

It is may be further unlikely that Beasley finds his footing within the rotation, especially with newest addition in the form of signing Tyson Chandler now being official. Chandler’s entrance as the team’s desperately needed backup center all but guarantees Beasley’s ousting from the rotation.

However, it is good to see Walton have positive things to say about him. Beasley has dealt with a number of angst towards him in his NBA career, and so maybe this veteran, non-playing role with the Lakers will do something to help his image around the league.

If so, it’s possible his cheap one-year deal and three-point shooting could come in handy at the trade deadline if teams are looking for veterans like Beasley to round out a playoff roster.