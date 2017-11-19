Lakers News: Luke Walton Calls Lonzo Ball Unselfish, Says He Sets Tone And Pace For Team



The Los Angeles Lakers got back in the win column Sunday night, as they dominated an underrated Denver Nuggets team and came away with a 127-109 victory at Staples Center.

After struggling the last few games, Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball had one of his best games of the season, recording his second career triple-double with 11 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists. The 16 rebounds were the most for a rookie guard since Steve Francis in 2000.

Rebounding the ball as well as he did allowed Ball to constantly get out in transition, where he excelled as he only had two turnovers on the night.

After the game, Lakers head coach Luke Walton complimented his rookie, saying his unselfish play is becoming contagious and he sets the tone and pace for the team, via Lakers Reporter Mike Trudell:

Walton said Lonzo is “Always going to be unselfish,” and def. sets the tone and pace. Tonight he thought Kuzma, Randle and Clarkson made a better effort to make the extra pass. Was infectious. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) November 20, 2017

Ball became the second Lakers rookie to record multiple triple-doubles, with the other being Magic Johnson. It only took Ball 17 games to reach the milestone.

Despite the great game, Ball once again struggled with his shot as he made just 5-of-13 attempts and 1-of-4 of his threes. But what he proved Sunday night is that he can impact the game in so many ways that he doesn’t necessarily have to be shooting well to be productive. He was a game-high +29 on the night.

The only thing missing from Ball’s game is consistency, which is expected from a 20-year-old rookie. He will look to have his second good game in a row on Tuesday night when the Lakers host the Chicago Bulls.

