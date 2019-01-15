Lakers News: Luke Walton Anticipating ‘Good News’ After LeBron James Participates In Shootaround

With the Los Angeles Lakers a handful of hours away from playing their 11th game without LeBron James, he was on the court and participating in a three-point competition after shootaround at UCLA Health Training Center.

Lakers head coach Luke Walton said James participated in shootaround but was limited to shooting and passing. “He didn’t do the up and down stuff,” Walton explained. “But he did the half-court shooting and passing.”

It was James’ highest level of activity since suffering a strained groin on Christmas Day. He was cleared last Thursday to increase on-court basketball movements, and is due to be examined again on Wednesday, which will determine if James travels with the Lakers traveling for a two-game road trip.

“I think we’ll get good news back,” Walton said.

LeBron was getting shots up after shootaround today. pic.twitter.com/SSlMxSFkg9 — Matthew Moreno (@MMoreno1015) January 15, 2019

In addition to James, Rajon Rondo was also present for Tuesday’s shootaround. It comes one day after the veteran point guard was cleared to begin dribbling with his right hand and increasing his level of activity.

“I was encouraged. It felt good to see those two on the court,” Walton said. His team will look to snap a two-game losing streak Tuesday night against the Chicago Bulls.

