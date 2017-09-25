Lakers News: Lonzo Ball To Wear His Own Big Baller Brand Shoes On Opening Night

Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball has received a lot of publicity since being drafted for not signing a traditional endorsement deal with a big shoe company like Nike or Adidas.

Instead, he, along with his family, created their own brand that they call Big Baller Brand, which allowed Lonzo to be the first ever rookie to come into the league with their own signature shoe.

Throughout the course of the Las Vegas Summer League, Lonzo again received a lot of publicity for what shoes he was wearing, as he began the league wearing his own ZOs but then switched to different shoes each game in an attempt to create a bit of a bidding war.

Many people are now wondering if Lonzo will do the same thing during the regular season, and he answered that question Monday at Lakers Media Day when he said that he will be wearing his new ZO2 Prime Remixes on opening night when the Lakers host the Los Angeles Clippers, via Lakers Nation reporter Serena Winters:

Lonzo Ball says he'll be wearing his BBB shoes for the first game. — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) September 25, 2017

After the first game though Lonzo may go back to wearing different kinds of shoes like he did during the summer, or he may decide to stick with his own Big Baller Brand shoes, that remains to be seen.

Lonzo will have a lot of pressure to perform on the court this season after the Lakers took him with the second overall pick. As a true point guard, he has a unique ability to get his teammates open looks though so having him on the court will make life easier for all the other Lakers players.

His impact was demonstrated immediately in Las Vegas when he took home Summer League MVP honors and led the Lakers to their first-ever Summer League Championship, so he will look to carry that into his rookie season with the Lakers.