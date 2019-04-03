Lakers News: Lonzo Ball Sues Former Big Baller Brand Co-Founder Alan Foster

Late in March, Lonzo Ball cut ties with Big Baller Brand co-founder Alan Foster over an alleged $1.5 million missing from both his personal and business funds.

Since then, the 21-year-old has hinted at leaving Big Baller Brand for Nike and even covered the brand’s tattoo on his forearm with a new pair of dice.

As Ball and his family have reportedly considered ‘folding’ Big Baller Brand, the former No. 2 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft is taking another important step first.

Ball is suing Foster for more than $2 million plus interest with the following allegations, according to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball filed suit late Tuesday night against the former co-founder and manager of Big Baller Brand, Alan Foster, for damages of more than $2 million plus interest, alleging that Foster “conspired to embezzle millions of dollars and then divert those funds for his personal use, including to acquire assets in Ethiopia.”

While it is unfortunate, Ball recognizing the situation and taking control of his career is important. LeBron James has also shown plenty of support for his teammate, saying he is ‘proud’ of Ball and saw ‘a kid turning into a man.’

As Ball takes care of this, he is looking forward to a ‘very important’ and healthy offseason. After appearing in 99 out of a possible 164 games to begin his career, Ball has shown plenty of potential but needs to stay relatively for him and the Lakers to succeed.