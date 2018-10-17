Lakers News: Lonzo Ball Unveils 2nd Signature Big Baller Brand Shoe, “ZO2.19”

While most players who are selected high in the NBA Draft tend to sign shoe contracts with prominent and established brands, Lonzo Ball went in the opposite direction after he was taken No. 2 overall by the Los Angeles Lakers last year.

Ball reportedly had interest from Adidas and Nike, among shoe companies. He famously wore Kobe Bryant’s signature shoe and James Harden’s during the preseason, but that was without a commitment to either Nike or Adidas.

Ball instead opted for his own signature shoe with Big Baller Brand, which his father established. When asked about wearing the signature sneakers of other athletes, he explained it was one perk of being part of BBB.

His debut shoe, the “ZO2 Remix,” was priced at $495 and generally was not received well. Now the second-year guard has unveiled a second signature model, the “ZO2.19” that is available for preorder on the Big Baller Brand website.

Unlike it’s predecessor, the ZO2.19 features a forefoot strap that gives it a resemblance to Paul George’s signature line with Nike.

Three colorways are currently available for purchase, with each not expected to ship until February 2019, when Jordan Brand, Nike and Adidas typically release their All-Star Game models.

First look: Lonzo Ball’s new Big Baller Brand ZO2.19 shoe specs — priced at $200 and available for pre-order. Will launch in 3 colorways and ship in early 2019. pic.twitter.com/he4GEmNKO9 — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) October 17, 2018

One ZO2.19 edition, “Madagascar,” is multi-colored and features a predominantly black upper that is accented with red, blue, orange and green. A more neutral colorway is also available in the “Nu White” pair, which is highlighted by a gum sole. Lastly, the “Lilac” version is an all-pink pair.

