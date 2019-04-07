Lakers News: Lonzo Ball Shares LaVar Ball Not Involved In Search For New Agent

Lonzo Ball has not played the last couple of months due to an ankle/bone bruise injury, but off the court, he recently has made significant changes in his life.

Ball recently cut ties with his father LaVar Ball’s good friend Alan Foster, who was one of the founders of Big Baller Brand. The 21-year-old is now reportedly suing Foster for damages of more than $2 million plus interest that he cost him.

In addition to suing Foster, Ball has discussed folding the Big Baller Brand and hinted on social media that he will be signing with Nike.

Ball also recently made some further changes in his life, mutually parting ways his agent Harrison Gaines, who was hired by his father when he declared for the 2017 NBA Draft.

It was reported after that Ball’s father was still going to be heavily involved in his search for a new agent, but according to Tania Ganguli of Los Angeles Times, that is not going to be the case:

While word is spreading around the agencies that LaVar Ball is driving the search, Lonzo Ball told the Los Angeles Times on Thursday night that he alone will make his business decisions. Asked specifically if his father was involved, Lonzo Ball said no.

In the original report that Ball’s father was involved in the search, it also said that he was looking for a new agent that can potentially pair his oldest son with his other two sons, LiAngelo and LaMelo, on an NBA team.

It is nice to see that the 21-year-old is finally taking control of his life and not letting his father control him though. If Ball’s father is not involved, then there should be a lot of top-tier agents interested in representing him.