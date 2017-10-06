Lakers News: Lonzo Ball Says Ankle Injury Is Day-To-Day, Unsure If He’ll Play Sunday



The main goal of every team in the preseason is to ultimately come out of it injury free. So far, the Los Angeles Lakers haven’t dealt with any major injuries, but there have been a couple of nagging ones.

Most of them are things of the past as Brook Lopez looks set to make his debut in the next preseason game after dealing with back spasms, and Brandon Ingram has been cleared after a head contusion. Lonzo Ball’s sprained ankle is still bothering him, however.

According to Lakers Nation reporter Serena Winters, Ball was limited in practice and says he’s unsure if he’ll play on Sunday night:

Lonzo Ball says he went through a limited practice today, really just went over some plays, doesn't know if he'll play Sunday. Day to day — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) October 6, 2017

Ball already missed the Lakers’ most recent preseason game, Wednesday’s loss to the Denver Nuggets, now it seems as if Sunday’s matchup against the Kings is in danger as well. With it being preseason, head coach Luke Walton is always more likely to play it cautiously as being healthy for the regular season is most important.

In something of an ironic moment, this would mark the second straight time Ball would miss a potential meeting with Sacramento Kings rookie De’Aaron Fox should he sit out. Ball missed the Lakers’ Summer League meeting with the Kings due to injury as well and many have been anxious to see the two matchup since their Sweet 16 showdown in which Fox outplayed Ball in a Kentucky victory over UCLA.

Surely that is the last thing on the mind of Ball and the Lakers as they are simply worried about getting healthy for the regular season. In his two preseason games so far, Ball is averaging 6.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists.