Lakers News: Lonzo Ball No. 62 On ESPN NBArank Top-100 For 2018-19 Season

Lonzo Ball had a rookie year with the Los Angeles Lakers that was filled with highlights, headlines and some disappointment.

Starting with his father, Lavar Ball, seemingly endless bragging, Ball’s shooting percentages and injuries were all part of a first season in the NBA. Statistically, Ball’s rookie year had many ups and downs.

On the shooting front, he struggled mightily to consistently score, shooting just 36 percent from the field and a little over 30 percent from three. However, beyond the scoring numbers, Ball proved to be even better than advertised.

He averaged 6.9 rebounds and 7.2 assists, and his almost shockingly good defensive instincts helped to earn him All-Rookie Second Team honors.

ESPN has shown their faith in ball to improve in his second season through this year’s NBArank. He was the third Lakers player to appear in the bottom half, coming in at No. 62.

For this upcoming season, the assumption, although not a guarantee, is that Ball will be the Lakers’ starting point guard with veteran Rajon Rondo being his backup. Although it was revealed that Ball will be limited at the start of training camp, there should be no worries in terms of him being ready for the season opener.

Now, with LeBron James, the floor should open up for Ball to allow him to gain a little more confidence with his slightly altered jump shot. Ball will also have James as a target when he is the primary ball-handler, which is something that many NBA point guards dream of.

In addition to improving on his jumper, Ball will also use this year to continue the strides he made last year as a passer, rebounder and defender. If Ball can catch his jumper up to speed while polishing the rest of his game, he will definitely serve as a formdiable sidekick to James.

Are you following us on Instagram? We’ve changed our handle to @LakersNationOfficial! Find us on Facebook at @LakersNation, and on Twitter @LakersNation.