Lakers News: Lonzo Ball Has No Complaints About Sitting In 4th Quarter Of Win Vs. Suns

After three straight losses, and despite another slow start, the Los Angeles Lakers came out with a much-needed 100-93 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

Following his triple-double on Saturday, rookie point guard Lonzo Ball was held to just seven points, five rebounds, five assists, and two steals in Phoenix. Most notable, however, was the fact that Ball did not step on the court during the fourth quarter.

With Jordan Clarkson notching a season-high 25 points and Corey Brewer once again making plays all over the court in Phoenix, head coach Luke Walton decided to stick with what was working. Considering the final outcome, it’s hard to argue with the results.

Always one who cares only about wins and losses, Ball could’ve cared less about his fourth quarter minutes. “We got a win so I’ve got no complaints,” Ball said afterwards. “Teammates got a win in the fourth and I’m happy to at least get one on this road trip.”

That victory was very necessary for the Lakers who had dropped the first three games of their first road trip of the season. They did have chances to win each of those games in the fourth quarter, but could never get over the hump. That wasn’t the case against the Suns with Clarkson leading the way.

Ball has always been about the results first and foremost, even dismissing his first career triple-double because it came in a loss so his comments shouldn’t come as any surprise. That mindset is part of the reason why the Lakers look at Ball as a leader and they certainly hope everyone adopts the same mindset.

Sitting the whole fourth isn’t something that will happen very often as Lonzo is essential to the success of the Lakers, but it is nice to see that he will be just fine if it comes to that in future contests.

