Lakers News: Lonzo Ball, Family Creating Record Label Called Big Baller Music Group

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball entered uncharted territory before being drafted as instead of signing a traditional endorsement deal with a big shoe company, he and his family decided to create their own brand, Big Baller Brand.

Under the brand, Lonzo created his first signature shoe, the ZO2s, making him the first rookie to come into the NBA already with his own shoe.

In addition to shoes and clothing, Lonzo has also shown a love for hip-hop recently as he dropped his first signature dedicated to his brother LaMelo called “Melo Ball 1” featuring Kenneth Paige.

In a recent interview with Roger Krastz of XXL Magazine, Lonzo revealed that he has more music coming on the way and that he and his family are also creating a record label:

“Yeah, so we actually set up a label and there’s definitely stuff coming in the near future. I can’t really talk about the upcoming stuff, but more is to come.”

Lonzo added that his focus is on basketball right now though with training camp just a week away, although he revealed the name of their label:

“I won’t be able to to do so since I’m focused on the NBA season ahead, but definitely one of my dad’s close people that he works with will handle the record label [Big Baller Music Group].”

That would also make Lonzo the first NBA player with his own record label, although he is not the first basketball player to try out rapping as Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant, Damian Lillard and Lou Williams, among many others have given it a shot.

What Lonzo and his family are proving by creating their own businesses is that they are not afraid to be different and it could be working out for them, especially if he develops into a perennial All-Star with the Lakers.