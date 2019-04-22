Lakers News: Lonzo Ball, Don Cheadle, Travis Scott Among Guests Joining LeBron James For May 4 Episode Of HBO’s ‘The Shop’

An all-new episode of “The Shop,” is set to air Saturday, May 4, at 10 p.m. PT, with Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball among those joining Maverick Carter and LeBron James on the set of the unscripted series.

In addition to Ball, the episode will also feature actor Don Cheadle, Houston Texans star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, record producer Jimmy Iovine, entertainment programmer Paul Rivera, actor Seth Rogen and fashion designer/musician/record producer Pharrell Williams.

The 2019 season premiere of “The Shop” aired March 1, when the lineup was headlined by Anthony Davis. During the episode, James defended Davis amid building criticism after his trade request from the New Orleans Pelicans.

Ball’s inclusion on the forthcoming episode brings plenty of intrigue. He and James played under a microscope when they did manage to share the court this season, and regularly praised one another.

There’s also speculation of Ball potentially joining Nike now that he’s seemingly moving on from Big Baller Brand, which James understandably endorsed. In addition to James saying he would welcome Ball to the Nike family, he also spoke glowingly about the 21-year-old taking more control of his off-the-court ventures.

“The Shop” is also available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners’ streaming platforms.