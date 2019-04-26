Lakers News: Lonzo Ball Details LeBron James’ First Practice Of 2018-19 NBA Season

With the 2019 NBA playoffs in progress, Lonzo Ball reflected on the 2018-19 NBA season — highlighted by LeBron James signing a four-year, $154 million deal in free agency.

After watching James growing up, it was surreal for Ball to actually watch him play in person at the start of the team’s training camp.

As there was excitement heading into Year 1, the 21-year-old shared a story about playing against his idol in their very first practice.

Ball revealed his team was blown out single-handedly by James, via The House of Highlights Show:

“I remember he had his team. I had my team and I swear we lost 21-7. He had 21.”

Ball stated that James was locked in from the three-point line, hitting seven to give his team the win. In addition, he was ‘shocked’ as James soared up for dunks.

James also shared some words of wisdom to Ball that he kept repeating throughout their first season together:

“He tells me to ‘keep the main thing the main thing.’ He tells me that every day. Basically saying, ‘basketball is how you eat, how you feed your family and everything. As long as you put that first, everything will work out.’”

Helping a young point guard find his way is nothing new for James. In many ways, Kyrie Irving grew up during his time with James on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Although a rocky relationship reportedly led to Irving asking for a trade, the two have since mended their friendship.

As for Ball, he will continue to learn from James and also earned high praise from his teammate for taking control of his career.