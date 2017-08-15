Lakers News: Lonzo Ball Describes LaVar’s Antics As ‘Overblown’, Says Family Views Them As Positive

The Los Angeles Lakers Made the decisionselect guard Lonzo Ball second overall during the 2017 NBA Draft, making him the franchise point guard to lead this new era. While the organization appreciated Lonzo’s ability to remain calm and humble, they also understood that his father, LaVar Ball, was on the opposite end of the spectrum.

As a father, LaVar has gone to extreme lengths to show his support and appreciation for his family, wanting the best for his trio of sons. However, LaVar also is quite the media sensation, gaining attention for his outlandish comments and bold predictions.

However, these antics are nothing new to Lonzo and his family, as they just view it as the norm. During an interview with USA Today Sports, Lonzo was asked about how he views LaVar’s antics. After stating that it is blown out of proportion, Lonzo exclaimed that it is a positive and something that his family has discussed in private:

“I think it’s overblown. That’s how my dad is, I’m used to him acting like that. So, it’s nothing new for me. The way we look at it, as a family, is positive. We talked it all over, before this happened, and we all know that he is going to do what he is going to do. So, we look at it as a positive and just run with it.”

Entering his rookie campaign, Lonzo already has a heavy burden of expectations placed upon himself. With Magic Johnson placing hefty goals on him during his introductory press conference, Lonzo understands that he is the driving force for this new generation of Lakers basketball.

Lonzo’s debut in purple and gold certainly exceeded expectations, as he claimed the 2017 Las Vegas Summer League MVP award. He posted multiple triple-doubles, while still adjusting to the next level of competition he will face.

The Ball family saw their wishes come true when the Lakers drafted Lonzo No. 2 overall, allowing the family to stay close to home and watch him live. However, LaVar’s confidence can only take them so far, as Lonzo must once again elevate his game entering his first official training camp.