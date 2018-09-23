Lakers News: Lonzo Ball Confident LiAngelo Ball Is ‘Going To Make It’ To NBA

After participating at pre-draft workouts, LiAngelo Ball was ultimately not selected by the Los Angeles Lakers or any of the 29 other teams in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Despite the middle Ball brother being projected by many to go undrafted, he left his seat at the JBA game after learning the Lakers selected Svi Mykhailiuk with the No. 47 pick.

That left the Phoenix Suns as likely Ball’s last chance to be drafted, but they selected George King with the No. 59 pick instead of him.

With the 2018-19 season approaching, Lonzo Ball nonetheless believes his younger brother will somehow make it to the NBA, according to Ball In The Family:

“There’s different ways to get into the NBA: keep working out, wait for a phone call, or go back overseas. Whatever he’s going to do, he’s going to go 110 percent at it. I know that. He’s going to make it to the league. He’s going to make it. For sure.”

Ball’s comments should not come as a surprise as he has always supported his two brothers. While it is unclear what path the second Ball will take to pursue his dream, the greatest stories are the ones where undrafted players eventually make it to the NBA like Andre Ingram most recently.

While the NBA may not be a realistic option for the undrafted Ball, playing in the G League or overseas again are potential opportunities for the 19-year-old.

