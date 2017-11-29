Lakers News: Lonzo Ball Calls Stephen Curry ‘Best Shooter Of All-Time’



The Los Angeles Lakers are set to begin their toughest stretch of the season yet. During a 10-game stretch they will face the defending champion Golden State Warriors three times, including Wednesday night at Staples Center.

This, of course, means that rookie Lonzo Ball will face off with two-time MVP Stephen Curry for the first time. Many will remember Lonzo’s father LaVar claiming that Lonzo would be better than Curry while the Lakers rookie was still playing at UCLA.

Lonzo himself is a fan of Curry’s, however. “As a fan, he’s great to watch. One of the most exciting players in the league,” Ball said. “In my opinion, the best shooter of all-time. He can shoot it off the catch or dribble. He’s one of the best point guards in the NBA.”

Lonzo’s thoughts on Curry aren’t new as many already view him as the greatest shooter this league has ever seen. Curry’s names are already etched in the NBA record books and he figures to set many more before his career is over.

Curry is also influencing the the younger generation of basketball players thanks to his uncanny ability to pull up from anywhere on the floor, even multiple feet beyond the 3-point line. “He’s kind of the first one to do it in the NBA,” Ball said.

“I think we shot like that before him, but he came in the NBA and started doing it. At first we were getting criticized for it. But he pretty much opened the gateway.”

Unfortunately for Ball, that shooting that he was known for in high school and at UCLA has yet to translate to the NBA. There is still plenty of time in his career for that to change, though getting to Curry’s level is huge hill to climb for anyone.

For the time being, Ball would gladly just take a victory over the Warriors. While that seems like a longshot, the Lakers have notched a victory over Golden State in each of the last three seasons, so perhaps one more isn’t out of the question.

