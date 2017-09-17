Lakers News: Lonzo Ball Believes TV Show Gives People Chance To See Ball Family In Different Light

The Ball Family’s popularity has grown immensely since the Los Angeles Lakers drafted their oldest son Lonzo Ball with the second overall pick.

Their popularity has grown so much that they have created their own reality show called “Ball in the Family,” which debuted on Facebook at the beginning of September.

The show not only chronicle’s the life of Lonzo, but also his two brothers LiAngelo and LaMelo, and his parents LaVar and Tina.

Lonzo recently appeared on the Lakers Nation Podcast with Trevor Lane, and he talked about the show saying that he is happy people get to see his family, LaVar in particular, in a different light:

“Everybody knows us as a basketball family, that’s always around basketball and stuff. But they really don’t get to see our true family aspect and how we are away from the court. I think the TV show gives people a chance to see not only our family but my dad in a different light as well. So I think it’s great for people to get the full effect of our family.”

Lonzo has taken a very unconventional route to stardom as instead of signing with one of the big shoe companies he and his family started the Big Baller Brand. Lonzo also recently revealed that they are in the process of creating a record label as he has taken a serious interesting in rapping.

Lonzo’s true path to stardom is on the basketball court though as he has an opportunity to lead the Lakers back to the postseason for the first time since 2013. If summer league was any indication then Lonzo possesses an ability to make his teammates better which should help out a young Lakers team that only has three players above the age of 25.