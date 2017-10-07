Lakers News: Lonzo Ball, Andrew Bogut Questionable For Sunday’s Game Vs. Kings

The Los Angeles Lakers have been fortunate enough to not be dealt any significant injuries so far throughout training camp and preseason. There have been some minor ailments that have kept a couple of players off the court.

Most concerning is rookie point guard Lonzo Ball, who is dealing with a sprained ankle that he suffered in Monday’s preseason game against the Denver Nuggets. Veteran center Andrew Bogut is also dealing with a groin strain right now.

With the Lakers set to face the Sacramento Kings in Las Vegas on Sunday, the team announced that both Ball and Bogut are questionable for tomorrow’s game via Lakers Nation reporter Serena Winters:

As of today, Lonzo Ball (mild left ankle sprain) and Andrew Bogut (strained left groin) are still questionable for tomorrow's game. — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) October 7, 2017

As will always be the case for preseason, the Lakers will likely play it safe for both players as to not risk further aggravating their injuries.

For Ball, it is concerning as he needs to get as many reps as possible before the regular season starts. Bogut doesn’t have that issue, though he is on a partially guaranteed deal and missing games will give other players opportunities to grab that final roster spot.

Bogut also has a big injury history so struggling with something like this could make the Lakers wary about keeping him on the roster.

Nonetheless, both injuries seem pretty minor and hopefully they will each return to the court soon like their teammates. Brandon Ingram has been officially cleared to play in Sunday’s game while center Brook Lopez will also be making his Lakers debut after missing the first three games with back spasms.