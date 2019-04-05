Lakers News: Lonzo Ball, Agent Harrison Gaines Mutually Agree To Part Ways

It is no secret that Lonzo Ball is in the midst of some major changes on and off the court in preparation for his third season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Ball recently made headlines after cutting ties with former Big Baller Brand co-founder Alan Foster and he is taking legal action against him now. As a result, there is plenty of speculation regarding what is happening within Ball’s circle.

As Ball is suing Foster for over $2 million, it appears he is making another change, but this time it is mutual between the two sides.

According to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, Ball and agent Harrison Gaines have mutually agreed to part ways after two seasons:

“Harrison Gaines has been a trusted advisor and close friend for many years,” Ball told ESPN in a statement. “He guided my NBA career with integrity and always had my best interests at heart.”

Gaines has been Ball’s agent ever since he concluded his freshman year at UCLA. Although most of Ball’s representation was tied to the Big Baller Brand, it seems Gaines was never affiliated with one of the most highly-publicized promotional campaigns in recent years.

Despite the change, it is encouraging to see that their split was mutual. Perhaps Ball was looking to clean house with new representation to take the next step in his career while Gaines can focus on his other clients.

Regardless, the 21-year-old has learned that Gaines was one of the few people in the business that had his best interest at heart. While Ball may garner some unnecessary attention at times, there should be no shortage of interest in agents looking to represent him moving forward.