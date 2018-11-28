Lakers News: LeBron James ‘Would Love’ To Play In NBA Game With Bronny

Despite being in his 16th season, LeBron James at worst remains in the conversation for who the best player in the NBA is. That of course is a significant and positive development for the Los Angeles Lakers, who signed him to a four-year contract in free agency.

James’ longevity is a byproduct of good fortune — he’s avoided serious injury throughout his career — and a testament to his work ethic and dedication off the court. Former teammates, head coaches and front office personnel have all remarked about James’ attention to detail in maintaining his body.

Lakers head coach Luke Walton, who was drafted the same year as James, is now getting an up-close look at the process himself. While James tends to his physical care with meticulous detail, Walton has said he will do his part to monitor the veteran’s minutes.

Both James and Walton have stressed remaining in the present but the former did allow himself to look down the line during an appearance on “The Tim Ferriss Show.”

While detailing some of the work completed with personal trainer Mike Mancias, James reiterated a desire to play in an NBA game with his eldest son, Bronny:

“I would love to see the floor with my son. My son is in the eighth grade now. If he continues on the path that he’s on right now, he could possibly be in the NBA in five or six years. That would be an unbelievable moment for not only myself but my family. For everybody. So we’ll see. Obviously, taking care of the body is No. 1, and we will continue to do that. But more importantly, taking care of the mind. If your mind is not fresh, then your body will fall at the wayside. So through the grace of the man above and through everything that myself and Mike and my support team do, that would be pretty doggone cool if I’m able to be on an NBA floor with my oldest son.”

LeBron James Jr. reaching the NBA is hardly a foregone conclusion but he’s already shown plenty of talent and promise for a player his age. When he could enter the draft is somewhat undecided as the NBA is making progress toward ending the one-and-done draft rule.

James remaining in the league for another five or six seasons would entail playing as a 40-year-old. He’s due to turn 34 in December. Should James accomplish as much, and LeBron James Jr. reaches the NBA, they would join the Griffey family and the Bonds family as father-son duos.