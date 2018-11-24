Lakers News: LeBron James Trolls Rookie Moritz Wagner After Ohio State Thumps Michigan

While the 2018-19 NBA season is but six weeks old, college football is winding to a close as conference championship games and bowl season are on the horizon. With that, this weekend saw several rivalry games played, with Ohio State and Michigan among the more notable matchups.

Much like the raging debate over who the greatest player of all time is, the same applies to dialogue when it comes to deciding the best rivalry in college sports. Although that may be unsettled, there’s no denying the high level of animosity that exists between the Buckeyes and Wolverines, their fans and alumni.

That they met at the Horseshoe on a day the Los Angeles Lakers did not have a game, provided LeBron James with ample opportunity to bask in the Buckeyes’ emphatic victory. His celebratory mood came at the expense of rookie Moritz Wagner, who attended Michigan.

@moritz_weasley You doin ok over there??? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣💨💨💨💨 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 24, 2018

Maaan…i don’t need that right now

Smh https://t.co/3n7mvB4uvq — Moe Wagner (@moritz_weasley) November 24, 2018

So❌ebody please go check on ❌y tea❌❌ate @moritz_weasley!!! I don’t believe he’s doing so well right now. So❌eone please call 911 🏥🚑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 24, 2018

Dwayne Haskins threw five touchdowns, Chris Olave scored twice and blocked a punt that was returned for a TD to lead No. 10 Ohio State to a record-setting 62-39 win over No. 4 Michigan. The Buckeyes punched their ticket to the Big Ten championship game and remain in the picture for a potential spot in the College Football Playoff.

The 62 points are the most Ohio State has ever scored against Michigan, and it’s the most any team has ever hung on the Wolverines in overtime since Cornell scored 58 in 1891. The Buckeyes have now won “The Game” seven years in a row.