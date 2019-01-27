Lakers News: LeBron James Ties Kobe Bryant For Most NBA All-Star Game Starts

What appeared evident became a reality when Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was voted a starter for the 2019 NBA All-Star Game. And, as he was the top vote-getter, he will be one of the two captains, along with Giannis Antetokounmpo, that will draft the All-Star teams.

This marks a second year in a row James holds the honor under the new format. However, this All-Star selection means just a little bit more than last year’s. James, in his 16th season, was selected to be a starter for the 15th time in his career.

His only year not as an All Star was his rookie season, meaning he’s been chosen to play in the game as a starter for 15 straight years.

James’ 15th selection ties him with Lakers legend Kobe Bryant for the most All-Star Game starts in NBA history. Though, Bryant still holds the nod in overall selections with 18.

The all-time leader is former Lakers center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who earned 19 All-Star Game selections during his storied career.

James conceivably could tie Bryant’s mark while with the Lakers should he play out the entirety of his four-year contract signed last summer. He holds an opt-out after the 2020-21 season.

