Lakers News: LeBron James Tied With Wilt Chamberlain For 5th-Most Triple-Doubles In NBA History

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is tied with legend Wilt Chamberlain for the fifth-most triple-doubles (78) in NBA history. In just his fifth game back from a groin strain injury, James had 28 points (8-of-20 shooting), 11 rebounds and 16 assists (season-high) in 43 minutes.

As the 34-year-old continues to make history in his 16th season, becoming the all-time leader in triple-doubles may be one of his greatest individual challenges. Currently tied for fifth, James is 29 triple-doubles away from tying New Jersey Nets legend Jason Kidd for fourth (107).

If James stays relatively healthy moving forward, he could eventually pass Kidd as 31 of his triple-doubles have come during the final two seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (127 and counting), Lakers legend Magic Johnson (138) and Cincinnati Royals guard Oscar Robertson (181) are well ahead of James.

As one of the greatest all-around players of all time, James is averaging 26.7 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 7.4 assists in his first season with the Lakers.

While James has never averaged a triple-double in an 82-game regular season, he is more than capable and would be the third player to accomplish the feat (Robertson and Westbrook).

