Lakers News: LeBron James Extends Support After Tyronn Lue Gets Fired By Cavaliers

The NBA saw its first coaching change of the 2018-19 season as the Cleveland Cavaliers made a swift decision to fire Tyronn Lue after just six games. This season was Lue’s fourth with the organization.

Of course, it was the first for the Lue that he and the Cavs did not have LeBron James leading their roster. After returning to his hometown team for four seasons, James signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018 NBA free agency.

That essentially put the Cavaliers into a rebuild, though Kevin Love was signed to a contract extension and touted as the new face of the franchise.

While James is focused on leading the Lakers back to prominence he took to Twitter to extend his support of Lue:

T Lue thanks for the memories and more importantly our partnership bringing a 🏆 to that deserved city/fan base. U know how to find me 🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2018

To those outside the team, the relationship James and Lue had appeared to be a complex one. A narrative that’s followed James throughout his career is he has often been behind personnel and coaching decisions.

And given Lue was inexperienced as a head coach when he took over the role with the Cavaliers, some viewed him as being second fiddle to James. The two maintained their relationship was a positive one as the Cavaliers won a championship in their first year together and made two more ensuing trips to the NBA Finals.

Lue was among the coaches Lakers head coach Luke Walton spoke with after the team signed James. The 14-time All-Star also warmly embraced Lue when they both were taking in a Las Vegas Summer League game.