Lakers News: LeBron James Demonstrates Support For Colin Kaepernick With Nike Shirt



It’s no secret that LeBron James is one of the most politically active athletes of the modern era. He’s made known his feelings on society’s issues on several occasions. And of course, things haven’t changed even slightly since his signing with the Los Angeles Lakers.

James is an activist, and whether it be through short video segments with Kevin Durant, HBO specials with other famous athletes, or clothing that he wears, James always keeps his beliefs known by the public.

James wore a shirt that supported Colin Kaepernick to a preseason game, and of course was asked about the move. James, like many times before, reassured the people of his support for Kaepernick and the ongoing Nike campaign.

“I wore a Kaepernick shirt tonight, because one, it’s Nike. And I’m a Nike guy,” James said, citing his lifetime endorsement deal with the company.

“Two, I support Kap. I’ve always supported Kap for what he stands for and believes in. Obviously, you guys saw the global spot Nike put out where he was the face of it. I was happy to be apart of it.”

It’s clear that Nike’s biggest client has no issue with the Kaepernick ad campaign. James has always been supportive of Kaepernick, same with many other athletes, so wearing a shirt to show that support to a Lakers preseason game is almost something to be expected from James.

James has dealt with many criticisms for his political activism, but through it all he continues to fight for what he believes in, and makes real change in his community. There will always be those who say that James shouldn’t speak his mind, but his activism and his outspokenness is just a part of who he is and a part of his brand as “more than an athlete.”

