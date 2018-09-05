Lakers News: LeBron James Stands With Nike After Colin Kaepernick’s ‘Just Do It’ Ad

Nike unveiled a new “Just Do It” marketing campaign for their 30th anniversary which features Colin Kaepernick with the caption: “Believe in something even if it means sacrificing everything.”

In protest against racial injustice in the United States, Kaepernick’s decision to kneel instead of standing for the national anthem has created a lot of controversy.

Kobe Bryant, who said he would have protested if he were still playing, recently showed support for Kaepernick and Nike on social media.

Along with Bryant, LeBron James commented on the new campaign at Harlem’s Fashion Show where he received the Icon 360 Award, according to Jocelyn Noveck of Associated Press News:

Closing his remarks, he said he stood “for anybody who believes in change.” He added: “I stand with Nike, all day, every day.”

Since the Trayvon Martin shooting, James has been very outspoken about social issues, particularly about United States President Donald Trump. Whether one agrees with him or not, the 33-year-old is using his platform to spark conversations and has consistently supported Kaepernick’s protest.

In an effort to be ‘more than an athlete,’ James is doing more than just speaking as he recently opened the I Promise School in his hometown for 240 at-risk students. From providing free meals to college tuition, the LeBron James Family Foundation is giving these students a true opportunity to be successful in life.

