Lakers News: LeBron James Game-Time Decision; Brandon Ingram, Rajon Rondo Available To Play Vs. Pelicans

As LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers prepare for Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans, there is controversy heading into their first matchup.

With conflicting reports about Davis’ future with the Pelicans, James was recently asked about the idea of playing with him during the Lakers’ four-game road trip.

Since then, small-market general managers are reportedly upset and believe James violated tampering rules with his comments.

With an opportunity for James to respond to this latest report, he did not attend shootaround due to an illness and is considered a game-time decision, according to Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group:

Luke Walton says sickness is going around the team: JaVale McGee is still sick; today Tyson Chandler, Ivica Zubac and LeBron James were all feeling ill. McGee is definitely out, the others are gametime decisions. — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) December 21, 2018

JaVale McGee is missing a third straight game after initially playing through flu-like symptoms. With all of the centers ill, Brandon Ingram and Rajon Rondo are fortunately available to play against the Pelicans.

Ingram, who has missed the last seven games with an ankle injury, has been viewed as the first piece in a potential trade for an All-Star player like Davis. After watching from the sidelines, the 21-year-old is focused on his off-ball movement, which will help him be a better fit alongside James.

As for Rondo, he has missed 17 games since recovering from hand surgery. In his return, Rondo will play against his former team where he was successful, especially in the 2018 NBA playoffs.

