Lakers News: LeBron James’ ‘Million Dollar Mile’ Show Picked Up By CBS

When LeBron James signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency, many believed that some of his reasoning went beyond basketball.

Namely, that James wanted to be close to Hollywood, where he could further break into the entertainment industry. Since his signing with the Lakers, it has been announced a barbershop-style talk show on HBO and “Shut Up And Dribble” docuseries on Showtime have been picked up for air.

Now, Ashley Boucher of TheWrap.com reports James will have his own competition show on CBS. The “Million Dollar Mile” show will feature a group of athletes performing mentally and physically demanding tasks in the hope of winning money:

CBS has picked up 10 episodes of a new competition series from the new L.A. Laker and his producing partner Maverick Carter, titled “Million Dollar Mile.” The series is said to challenge athletes’ physical and mental toughness and will shut down major city streets to make way for the course — which, completed, will give contestants the chance to win a million dollars. “This show takes competition series to a whole new level,” said Carter, who is the CEO of SpringHill Entertainment, in an announcement. “It’s intense, it’s entertaining and it has a twist that will have people on the edge of their seats while also creating an opportunity to change the contestants’ lives.”

James, now with his three TV shows and his new I Promise school in Akron, is clearly trying to build his legacy off the court, as his one on it has been well cemented.

Now, with the Lakers, James will have an opportunity to continue to compete for NBA titles while also making a large impact in the community, which is something that he had hoped of doing since first entering the league in 2003.

