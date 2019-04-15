Lakers News: LeBron James Responds To Charles Barkley’s ‘Inside The NBA’ Invitation

Although the Los Angeles Lakers are not in the 2019 NBA playoffs, there is still a chance basketball fans could see LeBron James on television soon.

Late Sunday evening, ‘Inside the NBA’ analyst Charles Barkley once again offered James a seat alongside the rest of the TNT crew. This comes just over one month after Barkley initially offered him a spot.

Barkley was ‘begging’ for James to join the show, saying that he will have plenty of ‘free time,’ via NBA on TNT:

Barkley continued to play the role of jester for James, suggesting that he, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O’Neal could help him select a new Lakers head coach.

To sweeten the deal, Barkley offered James the opportunity to leave at halftime of the second game of any TNT double-header. However, this idea seemed to be nixed by both Smith and host Ernie Johnson.

James took to Twitter to respond to Barkley, hinting there could be a chance he will make his way to Atlanta, GA.

Sir Charles, I actually do have a ton going on but I may take you up on your offer. We shall see. #KingInStudio👑🎙 — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 15, 2019

As James said in his tweet, he is busy this summer. Although it’s not playoff basketball, he will be playing and performing on the set of ‘Space Jam 2.’

James would not be the first active player to join ‘Inside the NBA.’ During the 2016 playoffs, Dwight Howard joined the crew after his Houston Rockets lost to the Golden State Warriors in the first round.