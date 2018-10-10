Lakers News: LeBron James Reflects On Recording Rap Song With Kevin Durant



Well before Kevin Durant and LeBron James made meeting in the NBA Finals an annual event, and even prior to the Oklahoma City Thunder taking on the Miami Heat for the Larry O’Brien Trophy, the game’s two biggest stars were spending plenty of time together.

With the NBA going through a lockout prior to the 2011-12 season, Durant and James worked out together, and from that came a rap song they collaborated one. The track remained under wraps until its release last month.

“We’re both hip-hop guys, we love hip-hop,” James explained of the song after a Lakers practice. “At that point, getting things off our minds, just having fun with it during the lockout. Spent a lot of time training that offseason, and we had some down time during our training session, so that’s what happened.”

As is typically the case when professional athletes attempt to expand into the music genre, the rap drew mixed reviews. Even James had a modest assessment of the final product. “It was OK,” he said.

Durant and James will share the court for the first time this season in Wednesday’s preseason game in Las Vegas that has generated more buzz than a typical exhibition contest. Partly due to James’ history with the Warriors, but also because Lonzo Ball is making his long-awaited return.

While Durant and James will go head-to-head four times during the regular season, the bigger story might be them possibly joining forces come 2019 NBA free agency. Durant figures to be one of the many stars the Lakers pursue with their max-contract salary spot.

