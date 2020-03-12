Lakers News: LeBron James Reacts To 2019-20 NBA Season Suspended Due To Coronavirus

With the 2019-20 NBA season suspended after Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus, it is currently unclear what the next steps will be.

For the Los Angeles Lakers, there will be no practice, but players are still welcomed to come into the UCLA Health Training Center for treatment.

Before the team’s 104-102 loss to the Brooklyn Nets, LeBron James and head coach Frank Vogel addressed the possibility of playing without their fans.

As James will follow what the NBA does, he reacted to the news of the season being suspended and the first three months of 2020, via Twitter:

Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Damn it’s been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 12, 2020

As the coronavirus has impacted the world for months now, the NBA has felt the impact in the last 24 hours. While playing without fans was the likely scenario, Gobert and Donovan Mitchell testing positive changed things.

With other sports leagues either playing without their fans or suspending their seasons, the hope is there will be a solution in the very near future. While there are debates, the NBA’s thought process and decison makes sense.