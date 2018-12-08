Lakers News: LeBron James Reacts To Being Listed As Rookie On Spurs Game Notes

After spending the first 15 seasons of his career in the Eastern Conference, LeBron James made the move out West this past summer by signing a four-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Changing conferences meant more matchups with the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs, two teams James otherwise didn’t see much of unless meeting in the NBA Finals. The Lakers wont’ face the Warriors until Christmas Day, but a scheduling quirk called for back-to-back games with the Spurs.

After coming from behind for a victory at Staples Center that sealed a 4-0 record on their homestand, the Lakers began a two-game road trip in San Antonio. Whether a friendly jab or simple oversight, the Spurs had an error on the game notes that caught James’ attention.

He shared an image of the Lakers’ roster that listed him as a rookie, which prompted the 33-year-old to joke he would attempt to win NBA Rookie of the Year this season.

Two days removed from scoring 20 of his game-high 42 points in the fourth quarter, James put together another monstrous performance together against the Spurs. He finished with 35 points, 8 rebounds, 11 assists and 2 steals, but the Lakers’ defense wilted in the fourth quarter.