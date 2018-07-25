Lakers News: LeBron James Reacts To Kevin Love Signing 4-Year, $120 Million Contract Extension With Cavs

When LeBron James returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers for the 2014-15 NBA season, he joined formed big three with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love.

Despite winning the 2016 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, Irving was traded to the Boston Celtics in 2017, and James recently signed with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Although there were reports of the Cavaliers potentially trading Love after James’ decision, they surprisingly signed him to a four-year, $120 million contract extension heading into the 2018-19 NBA season.

After the official announcement, James congratulated his former teammate on Twitter:

Secure the 💼!!! Congrats brother @kevinlove. Nobu Malibu or Wally’s on you!!! 🤷🏾‍♂️ 💰 💰 💰 💰 💰 — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 24, 2018

During their four seasons together in Cleveland, Love was often the scapegoat when the team was struggling or did not meet their championship expectations.

With the Cavs now building around Love, the hope is he can become the team’s first option again. In his final season with the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2013-14 season, he averaged 26.1 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 4.4 assists.

As for James, he is looking to lead a young core for the first time in his career. While he will not have the help of two All-Star players immediately, the Lakers have enough cap space for a max-contract slot next year as the young core continues to develop.

