Lakers News: LeBron James ‘Proud’ Of Lonzo Ball For ‘Taking Control’ Of His Career

With the 2018-19 NBA season coming to a close, Lonzo Ball recently cut ties with Big Baller Brand co-founder Alan Foster over an alleged $1.5 million missing from his funds.

Since Ball has hinted at signing with Nike on social media, he and his family reportedly have had discussions about potentially ‘folding’ Big Baller Brand.

As the 21-year-old takes control of his future in his second season with the Los Angeles Lakers, he has a major supporter in LeBron James.

When asked about Ball potentially joining the Nike family, James ultimately focused on what this decision means for his teammate’s career moving forward instead, according to Tania Ganguli of Los Angeles Times:

“I love the fact that he’s taking control of his [stuff],” James said. “I mean, he’s, that’s what’s really, really dope to me. Once I saw that story I just seen a kid turning into a man. ‘This is my career and I’m taking this. I done had enough with — whatever. I done had enough. Whatever. If I’m not going to be successful, I’m not going to be successful on my terms.’ I saw a lot of that. We’ll see.”

With Ball looking forward to a ‘very important’ and healthy offseason after suffering a Grade 3 ankle sprain on Jan. 19, James believes this will help start a new chapter.

“I’m more proud of him because I like the fact that he’s taking command of his [stuff].”

Following Ball’s lone season at UCLA, he had an opportunity to sign with a major company like most lottery picks but took a different path. While this is unfortunate, he recognized the situation early enough and can focus on what is best for him and his family.

As the former No. 2 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Ball has plenty to prove heading into his third season. Already labeled as ‘injury-prone,’ the hope is Ball can figure out how to stay relatively healthy and reach his full potential.