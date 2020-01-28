Lakers News: LeBron James Promises To Continue Kobe Bryant’s Legacy

With the world coming together for Kobe Bryant, there have been so many stories about the Los Angeles Lakers legend that bring tears and laughs.

From 24 and eight second shot clock violations to Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban stating no one will be able to wear No. 24, there have been some incredible gestures made by teams and players during this difficult time.

As the team’s next game against the Los Angeles Clippers has been postponed, the Lakers issued their first statement thanking their fans.

And now, James has broken his silence about Bryant’s death after speaking to him following his latest accomplishment in Philadelphia, via Instagram:

Less than 24 hours before Bryant’s death, he and James reportedly spoke after the latter passed him for third on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

With Bryant showing so much support for James (including his final post on social media), it is absolutely heartbreaking to witness these turn of events. In the end, there was nothing but mutual respect between the two players.

As the world continues to process this tragedy, James and the Lakers are doing the same. As it currently stands, the team’s next game will be against the Portland Trail Blazers on Jan. 31.