Lakers News: LeBron James Praises Mindset And Focus Of Duke Phenom Zion Williamson, Embraces Comparisons

While Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made the leap from high school to the NBA, he has made it known that had he attended to college, he would’ve gone to Duke University. So it’s no surprise that he was seen enjoying a Blue Devils basketball game as freshman phenom Zion Williamson took over in a 23-point comeback win against Virginia.

Williamson is the no-doubt No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, should he elect to make himself eligible. With a bright future ahead it’s led to some analysts arguing Williamson sit out the remainder of his freshman season to avoid potential injury.

Williamson has already refused to do this, and committed to playing the full year, which earned praise from James. “His athleticism, which we all see, his ability to jump way beyond the 10-foot rim. I think what’s also incredible is at his size, his speed, his agility, his quickness,” he said.

“And then to add onto that, he’s a great kid. Every time the media has asked him questions, he’s always been right on and very humble about it. He’s humble about the fact that he gets to play the game he loves every single day. I love everything about him from the outside looking in. He keeps the main thing the main thing, and that’s the game of basketball and being a part of something special.

“I think that Duke program right now is special. Not only with him, but with RJ, with Tre, and with Cam Reddish. They get to be around the greatest coach of all-time in Coach K. It’s an unbelievable thing for Zion and the rest of those guys.”

Williamson has been touted as the first can’t-miss prospect since James was emerging from Ohio. “I think the comparison thing will never stop, but I think it’s great for the game. People will always make comparisons — what player reminds you of him,” James said.

“What this guy does similar to that guy. I’ve never tooted my nose up or had anything to say with the comparisons to Zion and Zion to me. I think it’s great. I think it’s great for the game.”

These are lofty expectations to put on a 19-year old, but James seems to have given his stamp of approval, something that can only be a positive in Williamson’s long-term career.

