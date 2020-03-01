Lakers News: LeBron James Praises Ja Morant’s Basketball IQ

The Los Angeles Lakers have enjoyed plenty of success so far during the 2019-20 NBA season as they have a comfortable lead atop the Western Conference.

The lead the Lakers have built allows them to survive poor nights like the one they had against the Memphis Grizzlies where they were soundly defeated, 105-88.

It was a poor performance from everyone on the Lakers as they struggled to get going on either end of the floor, routinely getting outplayed by a Grizzlies team that is still fighting to stay in the 2020 NBA playoff race.

Ja Morant had an incredible game against Los Angeles and LeBron James had high praise for him and his basketball IQ, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“I don’t think it matters how old you are if you have a basketball IQ. I think he’s played like that probably his whole life because the game is mental and then the physical abilities came after that. Same with me. I mean when I was eight, nine years old… before the physical talents took over, it was about thinking the game and the mental side. It doesn’t matter how old you are because you can’t really… you either have it or not when it comes to basketball IQ. You can’t… it’s something that you can’t teach that or learn that. You either born with or you’re not.”

James is considered to be a basketball genius as he has an innate ability to read the floor and make the correct play on nearly every possession, something that can only be said about a handful of players in league history. Morant came into the league known for his athleticism and speed, but his passing and ability to facilitate are also well beyond his years and a sign that he is destined for superstardom.

Morant had a field day against Los Angeles defense, getting downhill into the lane and hitting four of his six attempts from the three-point line en route to 27 points. He also added 14 assists, constantly finding his teammates on the move and setting up several easy baskets that allowed Memphis to stay in control for most of the night.

While the loss snaps the purple and gold’s seven-game winning streak, they are still in good shape as the season winds down.

They play the New Orleans Pelicans on the second end of a back-to-back set, so they must focus on slowing down their high-octane offense if they hope to get back on track.