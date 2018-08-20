Lakers News: LeBron James Receives Highest Overall Player Rating In NBA Live 19

There’s absolutely no doubt that LeBron James is presently the NBA’s best player. At times, it may have felt like Stephen Curry or Kevin Durant might take his throne, but them teaming up cemented James firmly at the top.

Now, as the new NBA season approaches and James being a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, the newest ratings are being released for the upcoming NBA 2K and NBA Live video games.

NBA 2K19 has been slowly releasing player ratings over the past few weeks. James’ rating was one of the first that was unveiled, as he was given a game-best 98 overall.

This should come as no surprise as James has yet to slow down even as he nears age 34. Now, NBA Live has released the top five players at each position, and unsurprisingly, James ranked above them all.

He was given a 97 overall on NBA Live, two whole points higher than the second best overall player, Durant, via Steve Noah of Operation Sports:

NBA Live 19 Player Ratings – Top Small Forwards – LeBron James 97, Kevin Durant 95, Kawhi Leonard 92, Paul George 90, Gordon Hayward 85 pic.twitter.com/Q3gywU4mVt — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) August 7, 2018

Other notable players were Curry, who ranked as the top point guard with a 94 overall. James Harden led the way for shooting guards with a 94 overall. The top ranking power forward was Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was given a 90. And, unsurprisingly, Anthony Davis was given a 94 to be the NBA’s top rated center.

Obviously, James will have to surrender the crown of the NBA’s best player, but for now, the king still has his crown. And as long as that is true, the video game world will continue to reward James by making him the top rated player.

Hopefully, some of James’ younger teammates will be able to make large leaps in their games and their ratings in order to ensure a successful Lakers season.

