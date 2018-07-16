Lakers News: LeBron James Receives 98 Overall Player Rating In NBA 2K19

The start of a new season not only comes with renewed hope and optimism but also excitement in the virtual world. With respect to NBA 2K19, that comes Tuesday, Sept. 11, with the game’s official launch.

Whereas some Los Angeles Lakers fans may have utilized the ‘trade override’ feature to improve a roster that’s been more lottery bound than competitive, this season brings about a vastly different set of circumstances.

That’s thanks to LeBron James signing a four-year, $153 million contract, which rapidly accelerates the team’s rebuild. And in terms of NBA 2K19, James has the honor of gracing the cover for the 20th anniversary edition, which releases Sept. 7.

With the possibility that he would leave the Cleveland Cavaliers in free agency, James is featured on the cover without him donning a team-specific jersey.

Meanwhile, in terms of game play, the 14-time All-Star earned a 98 overall rating, per Steve Noah of Operation Sports:

NBA 2K19 screenshot of LeBron James – Overall 98 rating pic.twitter.com/komveaBEjr — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) July 16, 2018

All player ratings for NBA 2K19 have not yet been made public but it can safely be presumed James at least has a share of being the highest-rated. James actually increased his rating by one point from the end of the season in NBA 2K18.

While much was made of a Cavaliers roster that didn’t offer much support, James faces arguably his toughest challenge in leading the Lakers this season. Not only must he balance helping develop a young core with competing, but James joins a loaded Western Conference.

