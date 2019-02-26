Lakers News: LeBron James Passes Wilt Chamberlain For Fifth On NBA’s All-Time Triple-Double List

With 24 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in Monday night’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, LeBron James recorded his 79th career triple-double, moving him past Los Angeles Lakers legend Wilt Chamberlain for fifth on the NBA’s all-time list.

James has always prided himself on being an all-around player and his placing this high on that list is proof of that. This is James’ sixth triple-double of the season, and he is averaging 26.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 7.8 assists thus far.

This is also James’ third triple-double in the last seven games, so he is gaining some ground, but he has a long ways to go before jumping up another spot.

Next up on the list would be the legendary Jason Kidd with 107 career triple-doubles, so LeBron will have to put in some serious work before nearing that spot.

Of course, Oscar Robertson sits atop the list with 181 career triple-doubles, far ahead of second place, which is held by another Lakers legend in Magic Johnson with 138. Johnson’s spot is in some danger however, as Russell Westbrook holds the third spot with 128 triple-doubles and at the rate Westbrook has been at, that could potentially be surpassed by the end of the season.

Unfortunately for James there was likely no celebration for his accomplishment as it came in a losing effort. The most important thing for James has always been team success so he would undoubtedly sacrifice any and all triple-doubles if it means the Lakers make the playoffs.

In addition to overtaking Chamberlain on the all-time triple-doubles list, James also ascended into 10th on the NBA’s all-time assists list. He’s now the only player in league history to be in the top 10 in scoring and assists.

