Lakers News: LeBron James Passes Shaquille O’Neal On NBA All-Time Field Goals Made List

LeBron James moved passed Shaquille O’Neal on the NBA all-time field goals made list, now standing sixth overall and is working toward passing another Los Angeles Lakers legend in Kobe Bryant (11,719).

James’ layup to start the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs gave him 11,331 made field goals in what’s his 16th NBA season. James went into play Saturday needing four baskets to tie O’Neal.

On the young season he’s now made 51 field goals (final result of Spurs game not withstanding). James went into the road contest having made at least nine baskets in four of five games.

Assuming he keeps at his usual scoring pace against San Antonio, James will also pass Dirk Nowitzki for sixth on the NBA all-time scoring list. He went into play trailing the famed Dallas Mavericks forward by 20 points.

James has scored at least 24 points in four of five games this season. The one instance he didn’t reach that benchmark was with scoring 19 points against the Phoenix Suns and related to not playing in the fourth quarter.

James made 857 field goals with the Cleveland Cavaliers last season, and 737 and 736, respectively, the two years prior. Therefore, he should overtake Bryant right around the midway point of the regular season.