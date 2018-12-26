Lakers News: LeBron James Passes Kobe Bryant For Second-Most Assists On Christmas Day

Now in the 16th season of his illustrious career, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is rewriting the record books seemingly on a weekly basis.

It feels as if James is surpassing one NBA legend in one way or another quite frequently this season and that will continue to be the case until he hangs it up. At this moment the concern for James is solely on his groin injury and how much time he will miss, and rightfully so.

However, forgotten amidst all of the fear is that James moved himself up yet another list and surpassed Lakers legend Kobe Bryant to do so.

Before leaving the game against the Golden State Warriors, James tallied five assists, which moved him ahead of Bryant (85) for the second-most assists on Christmas Day.

James now trails just the legendary Milwaukee Bucks guard Oscar Robertson, but he has a long ways to go if he plans on overtaking the Hall of Famer. Now sitting at 87 total assists on Christmas Day, James would have to average 10 assists for six more Christmas games to overtake Robertson.

Though he did pass Kobe on assists, LeBron still has some ground to make up when it comes to points. James remains third in all-time points on Christmas Day with his 17 points pushing him up to 338 total, trailing Robertson by 39 points for second and Bryant by 57 points for third.

Hopefully James’ injury turns out to be a minor one, and he can return to the Lakers in short order, but it is still worth praising him as he continues to change the record books with both his scoring and passing the ball.