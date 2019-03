LeBron James accomplished another personal milestone in his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers, surpassing franchise icon Kobe Bryant for fifth on the NBA all-time field goals made list.

James entered play against the Phoenix Suns needing four baskets to overtake Bryant. He did so with a driving layup late in the second quarter.

As James reached 11,720 career field goals to move past Bryant, now ranked ahead of him is Michael Jordan, with 12,192 career field goals. Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar sits atop the list with 15,837 made field goals.

James and Dirk Nowitzki (eighth with 11,092) are the only current players ranked in the top-10 in field goals made. Of the top 10 players, six — Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Wilt Chamberlain, James, Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal — have been part of the Lakers franchise at some point in their respective careers.

Prior to Saturday, James most recently passed Chamberlain for fifth on the NBA all-time triple-doubles list with the 79th such performance of his career. He previously moved ahead of Chamberlain for fifth on the all-time scoring list.

Furthermore, James moved into 10th on the league’s all-time assists list one week ago. He’s now the only player in NBA history to be in the top 10 in scoring and assists.

Reminder: Vivid Seats is the Official Ticket Reseller of LakersNation.com. New Customers use “LAKERSNATION” (all CAPS) in the Vivid Seats App on your phone and get 10% off any Lakers home game ticket order for the remainder of the season.