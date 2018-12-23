Lakers News: LeBron James Passes Kobe Bryant And Jason Kidd For Most Triple-Doubles In 16th NBA Season Or Later

LeBron James passed Kobe Bryant and Jason Kidd for most triple-doubles by a player in their 16th NBA season or later, per Elias Sports Bureau.

In the 112-104 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, James recorded his third triple-double with the Lakers by finishing with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists in 39 minutes.

His first two-triple doubles of the season came against the Denver Nuggets (28 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists) and Charlotte Hornets (24 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists).

Through 32 games of the 2018-19 campaign, James has also had three instances where he was either a rebound or an assist away from a triple-double. At 33 years old, James has shown no signs of slowing down but is pacing himself through an 82-game season.

In his first year with the Los Angeles Lakers, he is averaging 27.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.2 assists while playing a career-low 35.0 minutes per game.

In addition to being a walking triple-double, James continues to climb the NBA’s all-time scoring list. After passing Dirk Nowitzki (31,195 points and counting) and Wilt Chamberlain (31,419) earlier in the season, he will have an opportunity to surpass Michael Jordan (32,292) for fourth when the Lakers take on the Chicago Bulls.

With James still having 50 more games to add to his new triple-double record, Bryant (2014-15, 2012-13) and Kidd (2010-11, 2009-10) finished with two in those seasons.

